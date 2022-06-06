World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.23. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

