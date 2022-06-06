Wolfe Research Downgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of PARA opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

