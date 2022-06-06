Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “
Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 704,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 167,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 321,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 128,660 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
