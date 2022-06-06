Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) & Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Financial Review

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum 22.33% 37.58% 23.49% Falcon Minerals 17.26% 8.68% 7.03%

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Whiting Petroleum and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 0 2 4 0 2.67 Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $100.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.54%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Whiting Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Whiting Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Whiting Petroleum pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Falcon Minerals pays out 288.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Falcon Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Falcon Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Falcon Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum $1.53 billion 2.37 $385.36 million $9.82 9.42 Falcon Minerals $68.01 million 9.88 $13.16 million $0.25 31.08

Whiting Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Minerals. Whiting Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Falcon Minerals on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 539,900 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 326.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

