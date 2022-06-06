WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $83.25 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $83.25 million and $1.67 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00027506 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004862 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

