WHALE (WHALE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.13 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00007523 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WHALE has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $19.06 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.15 or 0.01854608 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 184.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00063862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00396857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

