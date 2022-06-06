Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
WHG opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $141.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.23.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter.
About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
