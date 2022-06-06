Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WHG opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $141.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

