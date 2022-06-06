Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $101.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.14.

WAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

