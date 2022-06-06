Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.72.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

