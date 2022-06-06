Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.6% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $175,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 225,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,765,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

