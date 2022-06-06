Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of WEBR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 5,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,412. Weber has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weber will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Weber’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weber by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

