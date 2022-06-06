Waltonchain (WTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $735,667.00

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $735,667.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,191,693 coins and its circulating supply is 80,216,481 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

