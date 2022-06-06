Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Raised by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.4% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.42. 100,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,475. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

