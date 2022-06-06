VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $63.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.
VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s payout ratio is 56.34%.
About VSE (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.