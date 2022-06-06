Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) will announce $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 71.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 119,094 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 546.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 74,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,570. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voya Financial has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

