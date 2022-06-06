Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 2.30% of Vor Biopharma worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.34.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

VOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

