VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of VHC opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. VirnetX has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CEO Kendall Larsen bought 40,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 636,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 44,951 shares of company stock worth $53,810 over the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VirnetX in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VirnetX in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VirnetX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 108,829 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VirnetX in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in VirnetX in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

