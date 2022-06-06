VIMworld (VEED) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. VIMworld has a market cap of $16.72 million and approximately $401,525.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.80 or 0.01652251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00060149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,285.89 or 1.00022814 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006071 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

