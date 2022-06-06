Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

VSCO opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.