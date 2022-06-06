Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$32.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VET. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.20.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$28.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.90. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.06 and a 12-month high of C$30.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 7.1399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

