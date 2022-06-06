VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “
VECT stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. VectivBio has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.
VectivBio Company Profile (Get Rating)
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
