VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

Get VectivBio alerts:

VECT stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. VectivBio has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VectivBio by 10,635.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72,005 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in VectivBio in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in VectivBio by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VectivBio by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in VectivBio in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VectivBio (VECT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.