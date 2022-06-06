Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,021,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,212,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,886,000 after acquiring an additional 148,184 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $4.98 on Monday, hitting $382.42. 34,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,176. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.73 and its 200 day moving average is $406.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

