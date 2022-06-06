Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $98,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.26. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $178.19 and a twelve month high of $241.06.
