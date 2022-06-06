Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,733,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after buying an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $198.26. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.31 and its 200 day moving average is $209.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $178.19 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

