Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.69. 39,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,155. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.14 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

