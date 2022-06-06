Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $29,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

