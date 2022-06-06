Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Shares of VVV opened at $34.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after buying an additional 251,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Valvoline by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

