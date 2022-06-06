Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 36,608 shares.The stock last traded at $23.45 and had previously closed at $23.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Valneva during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.