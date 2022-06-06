Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.89 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.89 million and $21,153.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 304.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.90 or 0.01740432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00415615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

