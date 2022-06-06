UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded UWM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

UWMC opened at $3.99 on Thursday. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $36,053,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UWM by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after buying an additional 1,273,712 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in UWM by 8,171.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 1,031,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UWM by 46.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in UWM by 119.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 88,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 553,738 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

