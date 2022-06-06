UREEQA (URQA) One Day Volume Tops $16,751.00

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 6th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $844,409.29 and approximately $16,751.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.15 or 0.01855281 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 185.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00064029 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00407160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars.

