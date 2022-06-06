United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $185.49 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.00 and a 200-day moving average of $202.17.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

