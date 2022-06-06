United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.12.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

