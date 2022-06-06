Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Unilever by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Unilever by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

