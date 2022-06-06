Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

Separately, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

UA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. 135,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 324,058 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Under Armour by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 130,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

