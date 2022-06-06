Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $663,909.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015664 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars.

