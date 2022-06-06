UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.35

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.35 and last traded at $80.07, with a volume of 18588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $605.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.88.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 188.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.