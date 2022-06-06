Ubex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 6th. Ubex has a market cap of $227,307.90 and $19.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 58.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00140143 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000063 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

