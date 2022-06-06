Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

UBER stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.89. 533,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,176,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

