Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.33 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,754.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $75,116.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 315,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.