Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $74.59 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Turning Point Therapeutics’s revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 78,514 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

