Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $766.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 424,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 481,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 378,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,589 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth about $1,443,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

