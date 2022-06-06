Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Trupanion comprises about 7.2% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Trupanion worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 48,817 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,650 shares of company stock worth $2,218,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.37 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $158.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

