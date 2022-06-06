Truist Financial Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $135.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.38.

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.34. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

