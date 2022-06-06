Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

TGI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 580,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.75. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,584,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 690,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $12,086,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

