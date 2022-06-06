Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $105.59 million and $3.23 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,049.68 or 1.00042239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

