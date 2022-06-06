Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRV. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $174.19 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.20 and its 200 day moving average is $169.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

