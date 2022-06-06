Travala.com Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.92 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002358 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $37.77 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,232,537 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

