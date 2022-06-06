Throne (THN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Throne (THN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Throne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Throne has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 282% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00084953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00658040 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00386960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

