THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $51.76 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00009436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $933.89 million and approximately $51.76 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 232.9% against the dollar and now trades at $662.84 or 0.02214603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00433954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.